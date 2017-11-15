Hackathon harbors software creativity

On Saturday in the Darrin Communications Center, HackRPI kicked off its hackathon as a part of the 18th Major League Hacking season. The annual hackathon is a 24-hour competition where participants are encouraged to work on any project they can create within the allotted time, with a focus on software and hardware hacks. The event was sponsored by several companies, including TripAdvisor and Bloomberg. Teams competed in several categories, which included the best use of Amazon AWS, the best hardware hack, and some specific competition areas like best use of the new Qualcomm DragonBoard 410c.

Although I was not able to find the time to compete, I did get a chance to walk around the venue, talk to sponsors, and interact with participants. Walking in for the first time, I was greeted by the friendly volunteers running the competition; I was invited to register and receive my t-shirt. I then talked to a few of the participants, who came from all over the northeast to compete. I spoke to a graduate student from Northwestern University who was competing in his first hackathon.

All in all, hackathons are a good place to get your computer science creative juices flowing. Everyone is working on similar projects and resources are provided to you to work, including AWS credits and domain names. This years hackathon saw the development of several interesting projects; personally, I found Village, by Kayla Cinnamon ’18 and graduate student Candice Poon, located at poly.rpi.edu/s/hk8k3, to be interesting.

As someone who very thoroughly enjoys hackathons, I have to highly recommend attending one, especially to anyone who is looking for a way to flex their development ability.