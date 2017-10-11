Skip to content
CAMPUS EVENT
Students catch glimpse of utility aircraft
Posted on
October 11, 2017
in
Features
by
The Poly
Jonathan Caicedo/
The Polytechnic
MEMBERS OF THE RPI COMMUNITY EXPLORE a Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk after a morning landing on Friday, October 6. This event was sponsored by the School of Engineering.
