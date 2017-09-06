MashUp! at EMPAC gets rave review

NRB MENTORS WORKED tirelessly with freshmen to create a one of a kind experience, featuring a unique pre–show and a main party with flashing lights, visual effects, and music. NRB MENTORS WORKED tirelessly with freshmen to create a one of a kind experience, featuring a unique pre–show and a main party with flashing lights, visual effects, and music.

The culmination of MashUp!, a Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond event focused around remixing music, controlling light and stage technology, and creating visual components, filled the lobby of the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center on Monday, August 28.

Participants were split into three groups and paired with mentors from PULSE, a student group on campus that explores electronic music and art. Freshmen mash-up artists then worked together in groups based on their taste in music, such that a similarly-minded mentor guided them through selecting music and navigating mixing software like Ableton Live. “I didn’t actually know what this was until I got here this morning, but I actually really like it. I’m a little shocked at how I’m really into this,” commented one student working on a mash-up inspired by and including music from artists Zara Larsson, Flume, Oh Wonder, Halsey, Odesza, and more.

The performance began with a pre-show in the dimly–lit Studio Beta, where attendees were encouraged to dance and enjoy student work. For the main event, everyone was ushered to the lobby where a setup featuring a stage, a variety of lights, and two monitors displaying a corresponding visual element were set up. If you’re interested in performances like MashUp! or any aspect of digital sound technology, be sure to check out PULSE at their regular meetings on Wednesdays at 4 pm in Studio Beta.