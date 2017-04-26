NROTC teams participate in MEC

RPI MIDSHIPMEN TRAVELED to Villanova to represent the school in a variety of competitions, ranging from basketball to drills. RPI MIDSHIPMEN TRAVELED to Villanova to represent the school in a variety of competitions, ranging from basketball to drills.

34 midshipmen set out on Friday, April 7 to compete at the annual Villanova Military Excellence Competition in Villanova, Pennsylvania. This MEC, the largest that RPI attends, draws units from all over the East coast and hosts a multitude of events, including platoon and squad drill, athletic competitions, and color guard. Although RPI didn’t send as many competitors as other schools, it still held its own and competitors had a lot of fun!

The basketball team’s first game was a nailbiter as it cinched the win in the last few seconds. Some unfortunate calls during the second game resulted in a loss, but made it just as exciting to watch. The platoon and squad drills commanded by MIDN 2/C Carnes, MIDN 2/C Grocki, and MIDN 3/C Runyan, respectively, all looked sharp in their early morning demonstrations. Other events during the day included swim relays, running relays, a 5k race, and combat events. Those events, the corpsman challenge, ISMT, and air rifle proved difficult yet rewarding for the midshipmen who participated. The color guard, commanded by MIDN 3/C Starasinic, along with the 4×400 relay team, swim medley team, and air rifle team, all came in just off the podium.

Overall, it was an entertaining event worth experiencing, and one that the unit looks forward to attending each year. We hope to compete again and take trophies home next year!