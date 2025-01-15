RPI Unlucky Against Saint Lawrence
Despite RPI’s Nina Christof’s 5 shots on goal, a closely contested match saw the visiting Saint Lawrence Saints, ranked 7th in the nation, grab a 2-0 victory over the Engineers Saturday afternoon.
Rensselaer outshot the Saints 31-19, but the Saints maintained a slight yet tangible control over the game. St. Lawrence’s goaltender led a stalwart defense of the net despite a flurry of shots from the Engineers, often breaking up Rensselaer’s attacking momentum. A point-blank shot from St. Lawrence during power play would put them on the scoreboard in the 1st Period, and would follow up with their second early in the 2nd Period.
The game was chippy, with disturbances often sparking after play had been stopped, culminating in a scuffle between two players as time expired in the 2nd Period.
RPI’s loss against St. Lawrence ended their gauntlet of games against ranked opponents, as the Engineers will travel to Cambridge to face Harvard on Friday. St. Lawrence will return home to face Brown. See box score here.