RPI Unlucky Against Saint Lawrence

Rensselaer outshot the Saints 31-19, but the Saints maintained a slight yet tangible control over the game. St. Lawrence’s goaltender led a stalwart defense of the net despite a flurry of shots from the Engineers, often breaking up Rensselaer’s attacking momentum. A point-blank shot from St. Lawrence during power play would put them on the scoreboard in the 1st Period, and would follow up with their second early in the 2nd Period.