Engineers retain Mayor’s Cup trophy after three-goal third period

The Engineers netted three third-period goals to defeat the Union Dutchwomen 3‒1 for their second consecutive Mayor’s Cup victory, remaining the reigning champions. Maddy Peterson buried two goals past the Union goaltender in her second game after returning from an injury earlier in the month; Maddy Papineau netted the Engineers’ go-ahead goal. Amanda Rampado made 22 saves on 23 shots in the victory.

The Rensselaer Engineers and Union Dutchwomen took the ice at MVP Arena for the Mayor’s Cup after RPI defeated them 2‒1 the previous night.

While mostly even through the first ten minutes, the Dutchwomen appeared much more threatening on offense, forcing goaltender Amanda Rampado to make multiple saves. Union’s breakthrough came with a little over five minutes to go in the first period. For several minutes straight, the Engineers struggled to clear the puck out of their zone and alleviate the building pressure from the Dutchwomen. Union’s Riley Walsh intercepted a pass in the RPI zone and skated toward the Engineers’ net. Walsh whistled a snapshot into the top-right corner past Rampado for the opening goal.

In the final two minutes of the period, the Engineers came close to scoring twice. First, RPI had an odd-man rush in the Union end, but an Engineer fanned on the shot after the cross-ice pass. With thirty seconds remaining, Asiah Taylor-Walters was unable to slip the puck past goaltender Sophie Matsoukas. The opening period ended with the Dutchwomen holding onto a 1‒0 lead.

The Engineers continued to struggle getting the puck out of their defensive zone in the second period, but looked potent on offense with two early chances from Nyah Philip and Maddy Peterson. The Dutchwomen failed to challenge Rampado, registering just six shots in the second. Towards the end of the period, tensions flared as the Engineers attempted to poke a loose puck out from under Matsoukas, resulting in extracurriculars after the whistle. In the last minute of the period, Union’s Emily King drilled Engineer Sophia Jones into the boards, earning a minor for boarding. Five seconds before the buzzer sounded, Walsh was sent to the box for two minor penalties for tripping and cross checking. The Engineers began the final period 5-on-3.

The Engineers applied heavy pressure to the Dutchwomen, but Union managed to kill off the first penalty. RPI’s overwhelming force paid off during the second penalty. Julia Blitz darted the puck to Peterson across the offensive zone. A screen from Sarah Bukvic allowed Peterson’s shot to slip past Matsoukas for the Engineers’ tying goal. Fifteen seconds after Peterson’s goal, Union were inches from regaining their lead. A shot squeezed by Rampado, sliding leisurely toward goal. Rampado turned sharply and dove, sweeping the puck away from goal and denying the Dutchwomen.