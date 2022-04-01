Gallery: Engineers strike out in series with Yellowjackets

The University of Rochester Yellowjackets beat the Engineers in all games this past weekend on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. The score for the first game was 8‒3. The Engineers scored two runs in the third inning and one run in the seventh in an attempt to catch up with the Yellowjackets who scored three runs in the first inning. Jake Defayette (Gr) hit a home run in the third inning, bringing Joey Gaia ’23 with him.