Gallery: Engineers strike out in series with Yellowjackets
The University of Rochester Yellowjackets beat the Engineers in all games this past weekend on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27. The score for the first game was 8‒3. The Engineers scored two runs in the third inning and one run in the seventh in an attempt to catch up with the Yellowjackets who scored three runs in the first inning. Jake Defayette (Gr) hit a home run in the third inning, bringing Joey Gaia ’23 with him.
The score for the second game was 5‒4. The Engineers scored twice in the fourth inning and twice in the seventh inning, which tied up the game. The Yellowjackets scored one more run in the eighth inning to break the tie and win the game. Hudson Livesey ’22 started the Engineers’ scoring with a home run in the fourth inning.