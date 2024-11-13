How to make the perfect cup of hot chocolate for the holidays

I have always been a disaster in the kitchen. While I enjoy the process, I tend to get lost in the middle, and the result is often rather charbroiled. Once I confused egg whites with egg yolks and invented a new form of concrete in an attempt to make pudding. Yet, despite my cooking catastrophes, there are a few recipes I have well-practiced. I can make a mean grilled cheese, my egg sandwiches are delightful, and I can whip up a couple of different soups. But my magnum opus? I can make a fantastic cup of hot chocolate. You can ask anyone, from my friends and family to my sorority sisters.

I’ve been making hot chocolate for years. When I was younger, I made it the same way my mother would. One big pot on the stove filled with all the goodness—cocoa powder, sugar, vanilla extract, and whole milk; stir until delicious. Every year when the holidays roll around, I make pots and pots of hot chocolate. All these years later, hot chocolate is still a big part of those magical, snowy childhood winters.

Making myself a cup of hot chocolate is the first thing I do after a stressful day, especially in the wintery months of the year. As I got older, making an entire pot of hot chocolate was less reasonable. It was much quicker to modify my original recipe into a single, mug-sized serving. I've experimented with everything from vanilla to mint to raspberry extracts, but lately I've settled on something simpler—just four ingredients. While over the years my recipe has certainly changed, I’ve found there’s something magical about this simpler version. It’s perfect for late-night study sessions in my sorority house or after cold nights running around to friends' dorms. The combination of my old recipe with new, college-budget ingredients reminds me of both my childhood and the fond memories I’ve made attending university. In my experience, the best recipes aren’t about complexity or exciting ingredients, but what brings you comfort when you need it most.

So, this holiday season, whether you’re cramming to survive Rensselaer’s infamous finals or just enjoying time with friends, I invite you to try my perfectly imperfect hot chocolate recipe. As someone who’s started a couple of kitchen fires in her lifetime, trust me, it can’t be messed up.

The Perfect Dorm Room Hot Chocolate

Serves: 1

Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

1 packet Swiss Miss hot chocolate mix

1 teaspoon maple syrup

Pinch of cinnamon

1 mug of milk (any variety)

Pinch of salt (optional)

Equipment:

Your favorite holiday mug

Microwave

Instructions: