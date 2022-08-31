Eager to be EIC

People are commonly nervous when they’re left with big shoes to fill. When people are in high positions, they become afraid of letting everyone down or not being up to par with people formerly in their roles. Maybe it’s naivety, but I’m not afraid of being the editor-in-chief. I’m excited.

In the Fall semester last year, I joined The Polytechnic as a news coordinator. As a freshman, I went to The Poly’s NRB and read about the GM Week endorsements. GM Week is the week where student government elections occur. The endorsements, where The Poly chooses who they think is best fit for the Grand Marshal position, fascinated me. Having—and sharing—a voice in such a direct way with a noticeable impact stood out to me, and from there, I knew I had to join The Poly.

But I’ve always had a small interest in journalism growing up—keeping up with the latest news at the local and national level has always made me feel in-the-know. Now that I’m editor-in-chief, I hope I can help inform other RPI students as well.

There are several goals I have for the upcoming semester. I plan on keeping the integrity of The Poly by enforcing our six-read copy process, which through many fact-checks, aims to preserve The Poly as a trustworthy news organization. I’m planning on promoting transparency with the RPI administration by holding meetings which indicate our ambition on portraying the truth. I want to make sure The Poly gives out true, strong content, and a good amount of it.

Thankfully, I don’t have to do it alone. The Poly has a great staff whom I rely on for pretty much everything—be it photography, writing, business, graphic design, etc. Just as important, everyone here gets along and is passionate about what they do. I know it’s early in the semester right now, but I think we’re in for a great time.

If you’d like to join The Poly and share your voice too, reach out to me at alexander@poly.rpi.edu. Feel free to join us on Mondays at 6 pm and Tuesdays at 7 pm; I hope to see you there!