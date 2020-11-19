Hi fellow students, the Student Senate Survey is now open! Every year, the Student Senate creates a survey for the student body which provides students with a fully anonymous outlet to share their experiences and voice their concerns.

The Student Senate represents the entirety of the student body, and as such, we have the difficult task of understanding every student’s experiences and thoughts. This responsibility is why we create this survey; it allows us to better understand individual experiences across the student body.

In fact, this survey is designed entirely by students. Each of the Senate committees write questions to help guide current projects in their specific purview and bring forth new initiatives. Questions topics range from campus life to academic support or initiatives to improve the bias training at RPI. The information we receive helps guide the Student Senate’s focus for the year and provides a direction for advocating for an improved student experience.

The most powerful tool at our disposal as students is our experiences. Whether it is about the Arch or a specific class you’re taking this semester, hearing your individual stories about student life helps the Student Senate with identifying areas for improvement. Every single response is important to us because it helps us improve our work. Primed with these accounts, we can better represent you and increase the efficacy of what we do.

The survey, which is completely anonymous, should take only about 10-15 minutes to fill out.. You can access the survey through the survey site. Although the survey website will ask you to log in through CAS to verify that you’re an RPI student, all personally identifiable information will be deleted after the session is complete. The survey site is built and maintained by the Student Senate’s Web Technologies Group, and all of the code is open-source, stored in a GitHub repository. Additionally, upon completion of the survey, you can enter for a raffle to win one of four $25 gift cards to the campus bookstore! The raffle entry is done via a Google Form; the link is provided at the end of the survey.

If you have any questions or want to reach out directly to me, please send me an email at gm@rpi.edu and I’d be more than happy to talk!