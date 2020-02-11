Give us your feedback about club budgeting

I sent out a budgeting feedback form to club officers this past week. For the first time in a long time, we have created a survey that funded clubs can fill out to provide their feedback on the Union’s club budgeting process. I know this process can be very confusing for clubs who have never experienced it before, but this is a great opportunity for you to give us input so that we can help you understand what we do.

The Executive Board would not be able to manage the Union’s budget and finances without the amazing work clubs do. This year, we created online travel and financial workshops to help clubs. We would love to see how club officers liked them compared to in-person workshops. We will use the results of this survey to update our process and create additional resources to make it easier for club officers to go through.

If club officers have any other ideas on what the Executive Board can do to make club budgeting and finances more friendly, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu. We are always open to new comments and suggestions.

On another note, campaigning for next year is going to start soon. If you have any interest in running for a position in Student Government or applying to the Executive Board, reach out with any questions and I will be happy to help! The decision to get involved in StuGov can sometimes be a difficult one, but no matter how much time you have, there is a position for you. It is a great way to get involved and make a difference during your time here at Rensselaer; every day I am so grateful that I took the leap.