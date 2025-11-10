Student Senate Title IX Resolution

Editor's Note: The following is a communication sent to RPI students by the Student Senate on November 6, 2025.

To the RPI Community,

Recently, students have shared concerns about the handling of their Title IX cases and other questions about the RPI process with the Student Senate’s Student Life Committee. As a result, SLC has brought forth this resolution to help students navigate Title IX, synthesize important details in a student-centered way, and increase trust in the Title IX process. The following information has been collated via discussions both internal and with employees of the Dean of Students Office and Title IX Office.

RPI’s Title IX Coordinators and Human Resources oversee all investigations related to Title IX cases. The Dean of Students Office (DOSO) does not oversee Title IX investigations or adjudication. DOSO’s role is to provide support and resources, including helping students navigate policies, connecting them to counseling, advocacy, or academic accommodations, and ensuring their wellbeing throughout any related process. They also work collaboratively with student leaders to ensure the Student Handbook and Code of Conduct reflect the Institute’s commitment to safety, respect, and equity. The Dean of Students Office and the broader Student Experience Division remain dedicated to providing supportive measures for any student impacted by issues of discrimination, harassment, or misconduct—regardless of whether a formal complaint is filed.

We hope that this information will be of use.

General Resources

RPI has two Title IX Coordinators as of October 2025. You can contact Elizabeth Brown-Goyette at browne8@rpi.edu and Karen Fajardo at fajark@rpi.edu. Additional contact information can be found at https://sexualviolence.rpi.edu/contact.

What happens if I am told my experience does not meet the threshold for a formal complaint?

Nearly all of Title IX policy is dictated by the government. RPI does not decide what conduct does and does not warrant a formal Title IX complaint, and by law, a formal complaint is necessary for action from the Title IX Office under Title IX.

However, there are still options if this happens. Even if another student’s behavior cannot legally warrant a formal Title IX complaint, it can be a violation of other RPI policies, including the Student Handbook of Rights and Responsibilities. If the Title IX Office is unable to take action, reach out to the Dean of Students Office (DOSO) via one of the methods in the following section, or contact the Director of Student Conduct, currently Erica Hoerz (hoerze@rpi.edu). You can view the code of student conduct at https://doso.rpi.edu/student-handbook/rpi-student-conduct-code.

Unlike Title IX Policy, the Handbook is largely under RPI’s jurisprudence. The Senate works closely with the Dean of Students Office to maintain policy that keeps students safe. To those advocating for change, the Handbook is the best place to start. You can read it here: https://doso.rpi.edu/student-handbook.

Can I make a report to the Title IX Office without filing an official complaint?

Yes. You can find more information at https://sexualviolence.rpi.edu/reporting/complainant-requests-no-action.

If I decline to file a formal complaint or decline to communicate with the Title IX office after making my initial report, what will happen?

RPI can still offer some supportive resources and supportive measures in the absence of a formal complaint. However, if they do not participate in RPI's process or do not respond to Title IX staff’s outreach after making their initial report, in most cases, RPI will not be able to take direct action against the specific person accused of wrongdoing.

What can I do if the Title IX Office stops responding?

The Title IX Office does their best to respond to inquiries as soon as possible. After the initial contact, they may take longer to respond. If students are unable to get a response, there are options:

If you have been speaking with one of the coordinators, contact the other one. If you are unable to get in contact with either of the coordinators, contact Vice President for Human Resources Louis Padula at padull@rpi.edu. Contact information for all Human Resources administrators can be found at https://directory.rpi.edu/departments/5222F. If you are unable to get in contact with anyone from Human Resources, reach out to the Dean of Students Office via: The contact DOSO webform: https://webforms.rpi.edu/contact-dean-students-office, Emailing doso@rpi.edu, Calling (518) 276-6266, or Going to Academy Hall 4100, M-F 8:30-5:00. If you are unable to get in contact with the DOSO or Human Resources, or you need help during non-business hours, call Public Safety at (518) 276-6611 If all else fails, contact any employee of the Student Experience division at https://directory.rpi.edu/departments/V5129. If you would like to speak with a confidential party, reach out to the Counseling Center via: The Health Portal: https://rpi.studenthealthportal.com/, Emailing counseling@rpi.edu, or Calling (518) 276-6479. Hours and walk-in service information can be found at https://studenthealth.rpi.edu/list-services/counseling-center.

Can I bring a third party to Title IX meetings related to an official complaint?

Yes. At any meeting, students may bring an advisor who is not representing them in a Title IX case. Anyone may be an advisor as long as they are not a potential witness. If a student does not select an advisor, a staff member who has been appropriately trained will be appointed. Advisors are confidential and can offer advice during the process.

Students may also bring an emotional support person. Like advisors, anyone may be an emotional support person if they are not a potential witness. If you would like an individual who is a potential witness to be an emotional support person, contact the Title IX Office.

Can I bring a third party to meetings that occur without an official complaint?

Yes. You can bring another person of your choosing, including a friend, family member, or another member of the RPI community, or ask a student support dean to sit in.

I am no longer interested in pursuing a Title IX case. What can I do?

You can withdraw from the Title IX process at any time. Contact the Title IX Office for more information.

I have feedback on the Title IX process that I want student advocates to hear.

The Senate’s Student Life Committee is always seeking opinions about Title IX policy, and frequently meets with administrators relating to such issues. If you have any feedback, our meetings are open to all students. This semester, we meet Tuesdays at 5:00 PM in the Student Government Suite. For further information, please contact slc-chair@union.lists.rpi.edu.