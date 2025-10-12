RPI to drop Arch summer semester requirement for Class of 2028 students and beyond

RPI will no longer require students to do the Arch summer semester. The change was announced by the Student Government through an Instagram post on Sunday.

Starting with the Class of 2028, or any student with Sophomore status, students will be able to fulfill their Arch requirements by taking two courses, ADMN-1030 and ILEA-4400. ADMN-1030, formerly the 0-credit Arch planning course, will now be a career development course. ILEA-4400 will now become the “Arch Experience” course which can be fulfilled by participating in a summer internship, co-op, self-design, civic engagement, study abroad, or undergraduate research during any semester. RPI will still offer summer courses for students that wish to enroll in them.

CCPD and The Arch office have yet to officially announce the changes.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.