Grand Marshal Ben Viner ’24 ran a laid-back Student Senate meeting. As this was the first meeting with new senators, a brief introduction about each member was given along with an explanation on how the Senate operates. The Senate did not pass any motions due to not having a quorum.

This Senate meeting was held on April 5. The next Senate meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 12 at 8 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.