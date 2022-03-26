GM Week election results: live updates

8:15pm: CAIT BENNETT WINS GRAND MARSHAL.

8:14pm: Longchamp has taken to the mic.

8:11pm: Music has stopped. Longchamp is getting ready to take the stage.

8:10pm: Results will be live streamed on the Student Government Instagram @rpistugov.

8:07pm: Trivia has wrapped up. Election results expected shortly.

8:02pm: All candidates for the GM, PU, UP are now here.

7:56pm: Longchamp has told The Poly that all votes for Independent and Greek senators on simply voting will not be counted. An oversight in the Simply Voting program, which was used by all Juniors to vote, allowed voters to vote for both Greek and Independent Senators.

7:43pm: Games are wrapping up. Elections Commission chair Nicholas Longchamp '24 has entered the McNeil Room.

6:46pm: The Union elections website appears to be down. Is only displaying a "502 Bad Gateway" message.

6:05pm: Results are scheduled to be announced at 8pm tonight in the McNeil Room of the Union during Union after Dark.