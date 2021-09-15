RPI Raaga becomes Union recognized

The Union Executive Board granted union recognition to RPI Raaga on Thursday. RPI Raaga is a South Asian a cappella club that currently has 12 members and plans to hold auditions for new members shortly. The club intends to maintain 12-17 members. During questioning before the E-Board, a representative for RPI Raaga said the club is interested in reserving space in the Union and plans on seeking funding in the future. The vote passed unanimously with ten votes. One Executive Board voting member, Kriti Sharma '24, exited the room prior to voting due to a conflict of interest with the club.

