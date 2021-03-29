Mueller Center reopens for students

Starting today, the Mueller Center will be open to students for the first time since Rensselaer shutdown last Spring. The cardio and weight rooms will open, but the Armory, locker rooms, and Robinson Pool will remain closed. Reservations will be required and only students with campus access will be permitted to use the Mueller Center. Reservations can be made between one and 24 hours in advance. Students can reserve up to 45 minutes to use the cardio room or the weight room. On-campus students will have access on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while off-campus students can go Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Operating hours will be 7:00 AM-6:30 pm on weekdays and 11:00 am – 3:45 pm on weekends.

To ensure a COVID-19 safe environment, a temperature check will be administered upon entering the building. In addition, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed. A student must be in a state of full compliance with the Institute's COVID policies to use the Mueller Center; this includes having attended all COVID-19 tests and currently being up-to-date with their DIAL log. Upon arrival, a student must present their Rensselaer ID card for admission. When exiting, a student must clean all equipment used. Both the weight room and cardio room will be capped at five occupants at a given time with no occupant using both. The Mueller Center will close every 90 minutes for 30 minutes so that equipment can be disinfected.

The Mueller Center posted the following instructions on how to secure a reservation:

Go to IMleagues.com

Create a profile using your RPI email address.

Select “Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute” as your organization.

Go to IMLeagues’ homepage for RPI.

Click on the “on campus reservations” or “off-campus reservations” tab on the top left, depending on your housing.

Click on your preferred workout time block and complete your signup.

If a time block is full, a waiting list will be created. Students must cancel their reservations if they are no longer able to attend. Two missed reservations will result in suspension from the Mueller Center for the rest of the semester.