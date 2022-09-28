Light displays, flue pipes ensnare audience in Only Breath, Words

The pipes created an eerie, sci-fi aura that commanded attention and assisted with seamless transitions between the scenes. Every once in a while, a new message would mark an epic transition—in mood or tempo—and I found myself on the edge of my seat waiting for what came next. As the scene unraveled, the air pipes masterfully changed direction.

They also breathed another dimension into the performance—at one point, the pipes had a lifelike heartbeat. I felt like the words on stage were spoken by a real, emotional, and expressive yet suppressed being.

Combined, the pipes and panels of light created a setting where I was entranced, unable to stop looking at the performance’s messages.