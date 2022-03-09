En garde, Ready, FENCE!: An overview of modern fencing

Although a far cry from the cinematic cliff battle between Westley and Inigo Montoya, modern fencing still contains elements of the original dueling sport. In the beginning, sport fencing featured real swords and participants drew blood. It wasn’t common, but fatalities did happen. An apt analogy for early fencing is present-day cage fighting. This overview will bring you up to speed with what fencing is like in today’s world.

In modern fencing, participants use dull blades to score points on one another. Each point is called a touch, as indicated by either a green or red light on the scoreboard—depending on which side the fencer is on. The sport is internationally overseen, up to the Olympic level, by the Fédération Internationale d'Escrime. Within the United States, however, USA Fencing is the organization that manages national events, ratings, and everything else related to fencing.

USA Fencing offers the following definitions for these common fencing terms:

Advance

Taking a step towards one’s opponent.

Bout

The name for a match between two fencers.

En garde

The position taken before fencing commences.

Lunge

This move is the most common attacking technique, in which the fencer launches themselves at their opponent by pushing off from the back leg, which generally remains stationary.

Parry

A defensive action in which a fencer blocks his opponent’s blade.

Priority—”right of way”

A system to determine which fencer receives a point when simultaneous touches occur. Decided by who had the initial offensive action made by extending the arm and continuously threatening the opponent’s target (FIE fencing rule book articles t.7 and t.56).

Riposte

A defender’s offensive action immediately after parrying their opponent’s attack.

Strip—”piste” in French

The fencing area, 14 meters long by 2 meters wide.

All fencers have equipment that is standard across the three weapons. This baseline includes their protective gear, as well as the electronic accessories that connect them to the strip.