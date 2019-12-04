Mueller Center hosts fourth Thanksgiving feast
The Mueller Center hosted a Thanksgiving meal for students that were on Rensselaer’s campus for Thanksgiving break in the McNeil Room on Thursday, November 28.
The dinner was staffed by student volunteers and RPI staff, and classic Thanksgiving food like ham, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and sweets—like apple and pumpkin pie—was served for members of the community who attended. The event was well-attended, as over 400 members of the RPI community showed up and enjoyed the meal.
Such an event did not exist four years ago. It was created by Operations Specialist Albertha Donna Sutton and Director of the Mueller Center Steve Allard with help from International Services for Students and Scholars staff to serve the many international students that stay on campus over the break. As someone who stayed on campus, I appreciated that a nice Thanksgiving meal was held, and I thank the Mueller Center for serving such great food.