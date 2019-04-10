Do you have a passion for our Union and the drive to make it better?

Student government here at Rensselaer is unique. We, as students, have a great deal of power to govern ourselves and create an RPI experience that we can all enjoy. Part of being able to create this experience is getting involved.

In my last Derby, I detailed all of the Executive Board Committees. These are a great way to get involved and have your voice be heard. Another way to get involved is to jump right in and apply to become an Executive Board Representative.

The Executive Board is the chief financial body of the Union. Our responsibilities include managing the multi-million dollar budget for the Union and organizing business and facilities operations. These positions come with a great deal of responsibility but also provide a unique way to immerse yourself in student life.

A representative on the Executive Board is responsible for helping five to seven clubs throughout the year. This includes helping them create a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, assisting them with programs, and being the liaison between these clubs and the Board. This role is extremely important because not only do the clubs need to understand Union policies and procedures, but the Union needs to understand how clubs operate. This information allows us to make better decisions about club resources and policies affecting clubs.

Working with clubs is one of the most rewarding experiences I have had here at RPI; it is the reason I got involved in Student Government in the first place. Seeing first-hand the passion and dedication of my fellow students has inspired me to work as hard as I can to make this Union and RPI a place we can all be proud of. This year, I will work to strengthen communication between the E-Board and the campus, Greek Life, and the administration—and I need your help.

If you enjoy finances and business, you will find a place on the Board. If you like working with student organizations, the Board is for you. If you want to build personal leadership and communication skills, the Board can help you accomplish that. So, I encourage you to take the first step and apply.

Applications are open until April 10 at 11:59 pm. They can be found here. There are 17 open positions that need to be filled for the fall semester. An additional three positions will open up in the fall for the incoming freshman class. No previous experience is required, just a passion for our Union and the drive to make it better. Always feel free to stop by the office or reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu with any comments, thoughts, or suggestions!