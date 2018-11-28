Complete the Student Senate survey before it closes today

Hello, RPI! I hope you all thoroughly enjoyed your Thanksgiving break! I trust that you all caught up on some sleep, spent time with people you haven’t seen in a while, or did something that your busy schedules haven’t allowed for in the recent weeks. Now begins the exciting time where we start to wrap up the semester. I wish everyone the best of luck with upcoming assignments, projects, and exams as the Fall semester comes to a close! I want to give you all a couple of reminders before finals go into full swing.

The Student Senate survey is closing soon! The completely anonymous survey can be found online. This survey gives the Student Senate insight into what projects and initiatives you would all like to see started—or continued. All survey respondents are able to enter a raffle for a number of gift card prizes, including a gift card to the Rensselaer Collegiate Store worth $100. You will have the option to provide an email when submitting your response, but these emails will not be associated with any survey responses to preserve respondents’ anonymity. The survey closes today, so be sure to contribute as soon as possible.

In addition, I just wanted to remind you of one of the many resources you have on campus. The Dean of Students’s office has been continuously working to improve the student experience and safety here at RPI and to create a platform for sharing concerns and reporting any incident that would cause someone to feel unsafe. I believe that it is vital that students not only have these resources available to them, but that they are aware and are able to easily access them. To report an incident, concern or to find additional information please visit their website. In addition, if you have not already saved the non-emergency and emergency numbers for Public Safety in your phone, please do so. You can find all public safety contact information online.

With the weather getting colder, I hope you all stay warm and safe during the Northeast snow storms that are to come. Good luck with your finals and, as always, if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu.