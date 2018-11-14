Student Senate wants to hear your feedback

Hello, RPI! The Fall Student Senate Survey is now live! Annually, the Student Senate and each of its committees contribute to the production of a survey. This survey is intended to provide students with the opportunity and platform to anonymously share their opinions and make their voices heard.

The survey contains questions that are intended to solicit feedback pertaining to the ideas and concerns of current students, ongoing projects within the Student Senate and its committees, and the general opinion of students on a variety of aspects of campus life. As a whole, this annual survey provides students with the chance not only to make their voices heard and to share their input, but also to set the tone and direction for major Senate projects in the coming year and beyond. These surveys have historically been used to bring popular new initiatives to campus.

This year, the Student Senate worked toward adjusting the survey. Changes include: shortening the survey, broadening the demographic of students to whom it’s relevant, and making sure that students are only answering questions that pertain to them. I would like to thank the Student Government Communications Committee, the Web Technologies Group, the Graduate Council, and the other committees that contributed questions.

The anonymous Student Senate survey can be found at the survey site. Once on the website, you will be asked to sign in to verify that responses are unique. However, your identity will not be revealed or associated with your responses. Additionally, all survey respondents are able to enter a raffle for a number of gift card prizes, including a gift card to the Rensselaer Collegiate Store for up to $100! You will be provided the opportunity to optionally enter an email when submitting your response, but these emails will not be associated with any survey responses to preserve anonymity. The survey will be open until November 28, so be sure to contribute before then.

Only current RPI students are eligible to provide feedback through this survey; however, the opinions of the entire Rensselaer community—including faculty and alumni—are always welcome and encouraged. As always, anyone is invited to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu with any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas they may have.