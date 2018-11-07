Deadlines approaching for Fiscal Year 2020

Hi everyone!

I apologize for the rather short update this week. We are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year: budgeting for Fiscal Year 2020! As such, I would like to take this time to share some important reminders for clubs as budgets are being written and reviewed.

Preliminary budgets need to be submitted through the Club Management System by November 16. While you can continue to edit your budgets until November 26, the preliminary deadline provides time for you to review the submitted budget with your Executive Board representative and Student Activities Resource Person. It provides them with the chance to follow up with any questions or requests for clarifying additional information, which will help when they represent your clubs during budgeting sessions. It also provides E-Board representatives and SARPs with an opportunity to check in with clubs who have not submitted a budget by this deadline.

Final budgets should be turned in on CMS no later than November 26, and no exceptions can be made to this deadline, as club budgets are reviewed just days after this submission date. As such, please work to have your budgets in by this final deadline.

Also, if you have not already done so, please ensure your officers and membership lists are up to date prior to submitting your budget requests for FY 20. Incorrect lists—including understated or overstated membership counts—will be taken into consideration during the budgeting process, so please work to ensure these lists accurately reflect your active membership and currently elected officers.

As a reminder for all students looking to post signage within the Union, they must comply with the Rensselaer Union Signage Policy, which can now be found online. These requirements include a takedown date and a stamp from the Union Admin Office. Unstamped posters, or posters that otherwise do not comply with the signage policy, will be subject to removal. If you have any questions on this policy or wonder if a poster meets the policy, please feel free to reach out to Marketing & Strategy Chairperson Alexander Schneiderman at schnea3@rpi.edu!

Finally, we are in the process of making all Union policies available on the Union website. We hope this centralized resource will prove useful. All public record documents for Student Government can also be found via Box.

As always, if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu!