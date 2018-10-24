Welcoming five new members to Student Senate

Hi, RPI! I hope you all enjoyed the festivities of Family Weekend. For those of you who had family visit campus, I hope they were able to get a glimpse into our daily lives and I hope you enjoyed spending time with the people you may not have seen in quite some time.

The Student Senate is excited to welcome a few more members! This past week, we welcomed our Class of 2022 Senators: Emi Ahlo ’22, Rhea Banerjee ’22, Aloni Jordan ’22, and Naya Murdock ’22. Although they have only been with us for two weeks now, I have already caught a glimpse of the passion that these four new senators have for their class and the betterment of the student experience here at RPI. Vice Grand Marshal Meagan Lettko ’20 and I will be working over the next few weeks to match these senators’ passions with committees for them to participate in, to help them adapt to the processes and expectations of the Senate. Once fully acclimated, I look forward to seeing the full scale of their contributions to the student body and Senate.

In addition to our four new senators, I am excited to share with you all that the Diversity and Inclusion Committee is starting to take form. On October 15, Marvin Rios ’20 was appointed to, and confirmed as the chairperson. Rios has already shown his passion and dedication to the diversity we have here on campus. During his time at RPI, Rios has participated in and contributed to a breadth of organizations, including Greek Life, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Alianza Latina, Philippine American League, National Society of Black Engineers, and the Black Student Alliance according to bsa.union.rpi.edu. In preparation for his confirmation hearing, Rios provided the Senate with a short biography in which he wrote, “One of my goals is to create a centralized location that aims to foster a safe environment for all communities. I want to improve the transparency between our students and the school administration with regards to the true struggles different communities face.”

I am thrilled to welcome our five new members to the Senate, and I look forward to seeing their contributions and new perspectives. As always, if you have any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu!