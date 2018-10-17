Exciting Union events you can attend for Family Weekend

Hello, RPI!

With Family Weekend this weekend, I wanted to take a moment to welcome all the visiting families to campus and to our Union. If you are looking for activities for this weekend, allow me to highlight some of the exciting activities happening in the Union.

The annual International Festival will be held in the McNeil Room from 12 to 2 pm on Saturday. This exciting event features a number of identity-based and international organizations with performances, activities, demonstrations, and, of course, food. The event is a great opportunity to experience some of the exciting cultures our students embody. Kudos to the Multicultural Leadership Council for coordinating this exciting event.

Additionally, on Sunday, we have the annual Grand Marshal/President of the Union Brunch. Join Stef Warner ’19 and me, along with the Student Senate and the Executive Board, as we welcome you—our family and friends—to our Union for an enjoyable meal! Dr. Jackson will give the president’s greeting, and we will celebrate this year’s Nussbaum Award winner. The Nussbaum Award is given to juniors in recognition of exceptional service to our community. Though the winner was announced in the spring, the award is presented during this brunch.

On a separate note, I’d like to remind funded clubs of the upcoming deadlines for budgeting. Preliminary budgets must be submitted in the Club Management System by November 16, and final budgets are due on November 26. Budgets may be edited until the final submission deadline, but not afterwards. Over the next few weeks, Executive Board representatives will be reaching out to officers to meet and discuss clubs’ budgets. If a Union Recognized club is looking for funding, please reach out to the Club Operations Committee at clubops@rpi.edu to discuss further.

If you have any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu.