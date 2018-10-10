Dangers, losses of publishing online

I read about your decision to stop printing the school newspaper. I hope you understand that the future includes both screens and paper, and that many people make conscious decisions to get their information from paper sources because of the constant tracking and privacy concerns endemic to digital information access. Reading on paper is also qualitatively different. The campus environment is ideal for paper distribution, as you have a captive local audience!

Fundamentally, people have a right to anonymous information access, and eliminating paper distribution curtails the exercise of that right.

I think you made a poor decision, and would like you to reconsider it.

Regards,

Sam Brewer

RPI B.S. 2002