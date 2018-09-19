Are you wondering what Senate committees do? Let me explain

The Student Senate is constantly working to improve the student experience here at Rensselaer, and you can join the effort! The Student Senate has numerous committees that each focus on improving the campus and the surrounding community. Committee membership is open to all RPI students and participation is highly encouraged. If you are interested in participating, contact the committee chairperson to be added to the mailing list.

The Academic Affairs Committee fosters discussion with students, faculty, and administration to encourage new ideas that enhance the academic experience. They facilitate creative ideas on how to provide students and faculty with better resources to and the best educational environment possible. It also collaborates with, and raises awareness of, various academic groups and their services. AAC is chaired by Anusha Agarwal (agarwa3@rpi.edu) and meets on Tuesdays at 7 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.

The Community Relations Committee’s guiding principle is to encourage a strong, healthy, and synergistic relationship between members of the Rensselaer community and the local Troy community, and by relation, the Capital District. CRC is chaired by Isabella Arroyo (arroyi@rpi.edu) and meets on Tuesdays at 8 pm in the Phalanx Room of the Rensselaer Union.

The Facilities and Services Committee engages students across many facets of life on campus, pursuing projects surrounding campus facilities, transportation services, and public safety. To make positive change effectively, the committee is broken into four sub-committees: Physical Plant/Campus Facilities, Public Safety, Auxiliary Services, and Sustainability Committees. The committee is chaired by Nancy Bush (bushn@rpi.edu) and meets on Tuesdays at 8 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.

The Hospitality Services Advisory Committee pursues projects to better the dining accommodations on and off campus. HSAC is chaired by Advaith Narayan (naraya5@rpi.edu) and meets on Tuesdays at 4 pm in the Student Government Suite Library of the Rensselaer Union.

The Student Government Communications Committee focuses on publicizing the work of the Student Senate, Executive Board, Judicial Board, Undergraduate Council, and Graduate Council using a variety of social media, posters, and face-to-face contact. The committee connects Student Government with the student body through public relations events that collect student input and address student needs. The committee is chaired by Mat Aliotta (aliotm@rpi.edu) and meets on Wednesdays at 6 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.

The Student Life Committee collaborates with the administration and various student organizations to alleviate student rights issues and enhance student rights through policy discussions. SLC oversees the Counseling Center Sub-committee, the Student Rights and Policy Subcommittee, the Student Health Sub-committee, and the Greek Policy Subcommittee. SLC is chaired by Bryan Johns (johnsb8@rpi.edu) and meets on Wednesdays at 4 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.

The Union Annual Report Committee works between the Student Senate and the Executive Board to publish a concise, yearly report summarizing the budget of the Rensselaer Union and its sponsored clubs and organizations. The report also communicates the roles of the Rensselaer Union and the process of determining the Activity Fee for undergraduate and graduate students. The committee’s goal is to publicize the report and all Union developments and operations to the student body. The committee is chaired by Mary Clare Crochiere (crochm@rpi.edu) and meets on Thursdays at 7 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.

The Web Technologies Group brings together like-minded individuals to collaborate on the creation and maintenance of useful web applications. Its members are dedicated to exploring challenging projects and contributing to open-source software. It serves as Senate’s technological committee, assisting other committees in their efforts as necessary, and creating and maintaining critical student services. The Web Technologies Group is chaired by Grace Roller (rolleg@rpi.edu) and meets on Thursdays at 12 pm in the Student Government Suite of the Rensselaer Union.