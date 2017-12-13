Union fully staffed, save director position

Hello everyone! I hope you’re all doing well and finishing the semester on a high note. Congratulations! One more semester of life here at RPI is in the books, and the only things standing between us and winter break are a few finals. So best of luck on those, and happy holidays and safe travels to all.

As a quick aside, I would just like to say congratulations to all of our December grads. I wish you all the best of luck as you head out into the world, and I know that you will do us proud. This year, I have the bittersweet pleasure of wishing some very good friends

good luck as they graduate, and to all of their companions, I wish nothing but the best. I know that you will do us all proud.

As we wrap up this semester, I want to take a moment to reflect on all that we have accomplished this year. Individually, every student here at RPI has changed, whether they have noticed or not. Each and every one of you has become a better student, a better problem solver, and a better leader. You have all faced and overcome challenges this semester, whether that be a difficult class, a conflict with a friend, or balancing a difficult schedule. You have all had to make a tough decision, and you came out the other side better for it. With each passing day, you grew stronger, smarter, and wiser. So this break, take a moment to reflect on the past four months and take notice over how much you’ve learned, how much you have grown, and set a goal for what you’re going to accomplish in the next semester.

The Executive Board has also grown a lot this past semester, and I couldn’t be more proud of all that we have accomplished. This past month alone, we have budgeted just shy of $3 million to all of our clubs, organizations, facilities, and employees. And speaking of employees, the Union will be back to fully staffed (save for the director of the Union) come the start of the Spring semester! The Executive Board also recognized four clubs, officially opened the Student Veterans Lounge, and is in the process of finalizing some new furniture for across the Union. We also significantly expanded our social media presence through mediums like Instagram, started to look into redesigning the Union logo, and have taken a hard look at our operations and how they might be affected by The Arch. All in all, we’ve had a very productive year on the Executive Board,and I am excited to continue our work come next semester.

Now, I recognize that there have also been some concerns over the Union this semester. The Student Senate is hard at work looking at the Union Constitution and determining if changes need to be made. We are also going to continue to be working with administrators to address student concerns and advocate for students. Justin and I continue to meet with the administration and the Board of Trustees to discuss concerns. Fear not, we will not stop representing the wishes of students.

With that, I want to personally thank all of you who take the time to read these articles and stay up to date on the operations of the Executive Board (hi Mom!). Your support for our Union and our operations is what makes this position worth it to me. It’s an honor to serve as your president of the Union and I will continue to faithfully execute the office to the best of my ability to ensure our Union remains the hub of student life and involvement on campus for the next 127 years.

Best of luck, and as always, feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, or concerns.