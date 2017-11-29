Make your voice heard through Senate survey

Hello, RPI! I hope you all enjoyed your Thanksgiving break. Now begins the exciting time where we begin to wrap up the semester, and I wish everyone best of luck with upcoming assignments, projects, and exams as we bring the fall semester to a close!

In the previous issue of The Poly, President of the Union Matthew Rand ’19 and I shared a message regarding the alarming judicial actions being taken against student demonstrators. As of now, I have been made aware of at least ten students being contacted by the Dean of Students Office for being present at a campus demonstration on October 11, 2017. As we expressed last week, we urge all students to know their rights, both as a student of RPI and as granted by the United States of America. The “Student Bill of Rights”, a part of the Rensselaer Handbook for Student Rights and Responsibilities, can be found at poly.rpi.edu/s/3makj

Each year, the Student Senate and its committees produce a survey to provide students with the opportunity to make their voices heard, as they pertain to current student ideas and concerns, ongoing projects in the Student Senate, and the general opinion of students on every aspect of campus life.

Though delayed this year due to unexpected issues that have arisen over the past few months, I’m excited to announce that the Fall 2017 Student Senate Survey is now live! Thanks to the efforts of the Student Government Communications Committee, the Web Technologies Group, and the committees that contributed questions, the survey will provide students with the chance not only to make their voices heard and to share their input, but also to set the tone and direction for major Senate projects in the coming year and beyond.

These surveys have previously been used to bring popular new initiatives to campus, such as the Capital District shuttles program and the prescription delivery service, and they have also contributed to major strategic plans for the Institute, such as the recent and ongoing renovations to Residence Halls.

The anonymous survey can be found online at https://surveys.union.rpi.edu. Students will be asked to sign in to verify that responses are unique; however, your identity will not be revealed or associated with your responses. Additionally, all survey respondents are able to enter a raffle for gift card prizes, including a gift card to the bookstore!You will be provided the opportunity to optionally provide an email when submitting your response, but these emails will not be associated with any survey responses to preserve respondents’ anonymity.

Only current RPI students are eligible to provide feedback through this survey; however, the opinions of the entire Rensselaer community—including faculty and alumni—are always welcomed and encouraged. As always, everyone is invited to reach out to me at gm@rpi.edu with any questions, comments, concerns, or ideas they may have. The survey will be open until December 13, 2017, so be sure to contribute before then!