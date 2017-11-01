Halloween movies are best holiday movies

Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday!

I hope that you all enjoyed Family Weekend and got to spend some well-earned quality time with your families. From Honors Convocation on Saturday morning, to Fan Fest outside of the Houston Field House Saturday afternoon, and the hockey game Saturday night, the campus was alive with families reconnecting at the semester’s halfway point. I know I was happy to have my own parents here this year, especially after last year when my mom “accidentally” planned my parents’ 25th wedding anniversary for the same weekend as Family Weekend. I mean, I understand why someone would rather go to the Dominican Republic than to Troy, New York in late October, but that doesn’t mean I agree with it.

This week, I want to take a moment to talk about something very important to me—something that I think is very important this time of year, especially around the holidays. And that, ladies and gentleman, is Halloweentown. Now, you might be asking, “Matt, why is Halloweentown so important? Why are you writing about it in your Derby?” Well, there’s a really simple answer. Halloween movies are the best type of holiday movies. Period. End of story.

Now, I know that some of you might disagree. Some of you might try to claim that Christmas movies are better. I would like to contest that claim with two examples.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown came out in 1966. Halloweentown came out in 1998. These two films serve as the pinnacle of holiday movies. Charlie Brown, the immortal comic created by Charles M. Schulz, is a timeless classic. It includes one of the most iconic animated scenes of all-time, including Snoopy as a flying ace fighting the infamous Red Baron, and is filled with the jolly Peanuts tune that takes us all back to a simpler time. Halloweentown, on the other hand, was a modern coming-of-age story in which a young witch not only discovers her place in the world, but saves her friends, family, and home in the process.

If you have never seen these movies, please take the time this holiday season to watch them. You will not regret your experience.

Finally, as we begin to make our schedules for next semester, we begin to look towards the spring and plan for the future. We will soon see the snow falling, finals coming, and Thanksgiving and Christmas will be right around the corner. For club officers we also see budgeting approaching! Important dates include Friday, November 17, the date preliminary budgets must be entered in Club Management System, and Monday, November 27, the deadline for final budgets to be entered into CMS. If you have any questions about your budgets please contact your Executive Board Representatives or stop by my office hours. We are here to help!