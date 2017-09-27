Recap of first month at Rensselaer Union

Matthew Rand

128th President of the Union

Hello everybody, I hope that you’re all doing well. By the time you read this, it will be officially one month since the start of the academic year. How exciting! Time really is flying by. I’d like to think, for a moment, about all of the things that we have already seen this semester.

In the past month, we have met our new freshman class and helped to introduce them to campus life here at RPI. Clubs and organizations have started up, kicked off by the Activities Fair where all of our organizations, club sports teams, student government branches, and more, all came together to ensure the greater campus community continues to get involved. All of these clubs have already started their operations, by recruiting new freshman members, as well as involving older students looking to try something new. It was an amazing experience and our clubs have already reaped the benefits. For example, the Dance Team has already qualified for nationals in their first competition of the year! Needless to say, we are off to a strong start with all of our club operations here at the Rensselaer Union.

Last semester, the Executive Board voted to approve the creation of a Student Veterans Lounge on the third floor of the Union. That project is finally coming to an end; by the end of the month the lounge will be open and available for our student population, specifically our veterans. We, at the Union, are eternally grateful for the men and women of our armed services, and are proud to be able to support them here at RPI. It is an honor to be able to give back to such an integral part of our community and continue to support their efforts to integrate back into student life.

As many of you have seen, and I know Justin spoke about it last week in his “Top Hat” article, the search for the next director of the Union is moving along. A representative group of students who have been able to sit in on the interviews of the candidates proposed by the administration, and continuously provide feedback in the process. Justin and I have been able to work very closely with the Division of Human Resources and the Division of Student Life to represent that interview committee and continuously ensure that student voice is heard. I would like to thank those individuals who have been involved in the process, and to reiterate our thanks and excitement to the administration for their continued support of our involvement in the process.

Lastly, I would like to welcome five students to our Executive Board who will be able to represent the Class of 2021. On Monday evening, Andrew Waltzer ’21 and Christopher Maria ’21 were both confirmed as voting members of the Executive Board by the Senate. Cohen Davis ’21, Ryan Delaney, and Deepika Senthilnathan ’21 are also joining the Board as non-voting club officers. I would like to welcome them to the Executive Board family, and I look forward to their impact on the Board and our Union.

That’s it for me, and this brief recap of September at the Rensselaer Union. I wish you all the best of luck as test season starts back up, and, as always, feel free to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. I can be reached at pu@rpi.edu, or during my office hours from 10 am to noon in my office in the Student Government Suite on the third floor of the Union.