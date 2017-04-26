Renovations coming to Publications Suite

Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the end of the semester. As classes wrap up and we enter finals week, I wish everyone the best of luck on their tests, projects, and papers that will be due in the coming days. I know that I will be working hard, looking forward to the upcoming summer months myself.

Today, I wanted to give you a brief update on a big project that the Executive Board has been working on for the past few months. This past Thursday, we approved a motion to create a Student Veteran’s Lounge within the Union, pending renovations to the Publications Suite on the third floor of the Union. This will create a new space within the Union for our student veterans to hold programming for the veteran community, to interact with students, and to provide a safe space for veterans and their families to spend time together while balancing the life of a college student.

A number of members of the Executive Board, both past and present, have played a large part in this project. I would like to thank Shannon Gillespie McComb ’17, the former Vice President of the Union, who spearheaded this project from start to finish. She worked very closely with administrators, both within the Union and within the Institute, to help establish this space. Shannon also interfaced with our Student Veterans to speak on their behalf to the Board and fight for their needs as members of the RPI community. I would also like to thank Rasika Ekhalikar ’18, the current Vice President of the Union and the former chair of the Business Operations Committee, who led the group within the Executive Board to finalize the renovation plans for the Publications Suite. There are a number of other individuals who put significant time and effort into allowing this effort to happen, so I want to thank all of those who contributed to this project for their continued support and dedication. And lastly, I would like to welcome our Student Veterans to their future home within the Union!

The push to create a Student Veterans Lounge is very important to both myself and the Executive Board. It is an honor to be able to help support members of our Armed Forces who choose to further their education after providing such a selfless service to our nation. Our veterans deserve nothing but our respect and admiration for all that they have done, and the opportunity to give back to them and their families is something that we, within the Executive Board, hold near and dear to our hearts. The Union is a home for all of our students, from all walks of life. The Student Veterans Lounge will go a long way towards ensuring that this sentiment holds true.

As I mentioned before, best of luck to you all during finals. I hope that the semester treats you kindly, and that you enjoy your last few days on campus before leaving for the summer once again. As always, please feel free to contact me with any questions, comments, or concerns!