Student government campaigning to begin in one week

Hi RPI! I hope that all of you are engaging in a great semester and getting into the right groove to have your best success. Personally, I have begun to think about how to wrap up my term as President of the Union and how to best ensure the success of my successor. As many involved in student government might know, campaigning is just one week away. By April 7, if there are no run-off elections, we will have a new student government. I hope that all who are interested get involved in one way or another. Running for Student Senate or your class council, or applying for the Executive Board are great ways to get involved and share your experience with the student community. If you are looking for less commitment, consider joining student government committees or even attending your class council’s meeting to voice concerns you have or just participate in discussion. Student government at RPI is a large organism and it requires participation from a great many students to thrive.

This past week on the Executive Board, we approved the Cubing Club for recognition. This club focuses on competitive Rubik’s Cubing, and has had a presence on campus for a long time but never formally underwent club recognition. Their hope is to eventually host competitions at RPI. Starting new Rensselaer clubs like the Cubing Club is a well-worn process in the Union. We see around five new clubs per year. Some of these clubs stay and grow into robust organizations eventually qualifying for funding through the Union, and others can’t quite sustain themselves long enough for the E-Board to fund them. If you or anyone you know is interested in starting a club, there is a simple process that members of the E-Board will walk you through. To get started, reach out to one of the administrative staff members in the Union or an E-Board representative. From there you will have to create a club constitution and go through a series of interviews with the Policies committee of the Executive Board. A brief discussion and presentation to the Executive Board will follow and they will vote as a whole to approve a new organization.

The Executive Board also updated its bylaws at last week’s meeting. Most of the changes were small and were meant to match updates that the Student Senate completed earlier this year. Some substantive changes added Grand Marshal Week planning to the responsibilities of UPAC (as a new UPAC group), and changed the roles that the Policies Committee and Business Operation Committee play with respect to the Executive Board. In our view, we have solidified the idea that the committees of the Executive Board are the true catalysts of change in the Union and generators of fresh ideas.

As always, if anyone has questions for me about the Union, the Executive Board, any Executive Board committees, or just student government in general, please feel free to reach out to me at pu@rpi.edu.