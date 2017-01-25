Participating in the March on Washington empowers

When I arrived home from Washington after the march, I received nothing but support from my closest friends and family. But from others, it was different. In Washington, there were a few Trump supporters protesting the Women’s March, and I also encountered disappointing people on the street. Many called the march disrespectful and a waste of time. The march was, hands down, the best experience of my life.

Never have I ever felt more support and empowerment than while surrounded by those hundreds of thousands of people. But other people did not seem to understand me, so I asked myself, why did I march? I came up with a few reasons.

I marched because women’s rights are human rights. I marched because human rights are for all humans, not just privileged white men. I marched because a white woman makes 80 cents to a white man’s dollar. I marched because a black woman makes 60 cents to a white man’s dollar. I marched because a Hispanic woman makes 55 cents to a white man’s dollar.

I marched because climate change is real and our environment should be protected. I marched because a woman has the right to decide what to do with her own body. I marched because I support Planned Parenthood. I marched because people should be able to love whomever they want. I marched because black lives matter. I marched because all lives matter.

I marched because I believe in freedom of the press. I marched because I don’t believe guns will help prevent violence. I marched because I don’t believe in a registry. I marched because I don’t believe in mass deportation. I marched because I don’t believe in building a wall. I marched because there is no Latino representation in the president’s cabinet.

I marched because I want a secretary of education who cares and knows about education. I marched because I want this country that I’ve grown to love to move forward, not backwards. I marched because I know better than to not do anything at all. I marched because I am a woman. I marched because I am an immigrant. I marched because I have two little sisters who deserve better. I marched for equality. I marched for justice.

I will stay hopeful. I hope this doesn’t divide us. I hope that this country keeps moving forward. I hope that the government does what is right for us—all of us.