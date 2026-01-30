Engineers dunked on in Mayor’s Cup with overtime frenzy

The tension from the women's game was still present when the men’s contest began about an hour later. When the two clashed this past Halloween weekend, a then winless Rensselaer team spooked Union in Schenectady in a 5-2 victory on October 31 thanks in large part to an incredible effort from goaltender Nate Krawchuk. In the rematch however, held the next day in Troy, Renssealer’s offense would fizzle out and Union would return home with a 3-0 victory.

Reuniting since the back-to-back games of Halloween, the two teams fought on MVP Arena’s neutral ice. Unlike the women’s teams, they have had decidedly different seasons so far. While the Garnet Chargers remain in the hunt for an improved playoff position in the ECAC, Rensselaer remains in rebuild. The Engineers enter the game with the added pressure; the last time they lifted the Mayor’s Cup was in 2020 in a shootout win just before COVID canceled the rest of the season.

And yet there they were, 3-2 up against Union with three minutes left in the final period. Even though Rensselaer’s lead remained tenuous at the best of times, in a tough season. After Rainers Rullers scored, putting the Engineers up 1-0 in the first, Union would rally furiously in the second period, tying the game and threatening for another for the rest of the period. Krawchuk, however, held the Garnet Chargers at bay, time and time again denying the Garnet Chargers the goal to take the lead.

Instead, it would be the Engineers who would retake their lead on an opportunistic play from Dovar Tinling before Lucas Lemieux scored his first goal for the Engineers from beyond the faceoff circles to make it 3-1.

The Garnet Chargers upped the pressure on the Engineers, reducing the deficit to one twelve minutes into the third when the puck ricocheted to the waiting stick of a Union forward. Union’s barrage continued as they pulled their goaltender with three minutes left to play.

Opportunistic as ever, junior Tyler Wallace picked up the loose puck from Rensselaer’s zone and shot it from distance towards the empty Union net. Rensselaer fans roared in jubilation as the puck dribbled into the net. But before the PA could announce Wallace’s goal, Union sliced through Rensselaer’s defense and shot from point blank. Krawchuk managed to deflect the save, splaying his body onto the ice in an incredible effort only for the deflected puck to be picked up by another Garnet Charger to set the score to 4-3. And then catastrophically, Union would tie fifty seconds later.

As the game headed to overtime, Union fans managed to drown out Rensselaer’s pep band as chants of “LET’S GO U” rang throughout the arena.

Three minutes later it was all over. Rensselaer never held any meaningful time with the puck in overtime, and when Union fired yet another shot on goal, Krawchuk was only able to deflect it up into the air. The puck never hit the ground, instead a wide open Union player juggled the puck and flicked it into the net as if he was a lacrosse player, sending the garnet half of MVP Arena into bedlam.

Heading into the final weeks of the season, the men’s and women’s teams stand at 6-18-0 and 6-22-0 records, respectively. The women’s team will return to the Houston Field House on Friday, January 30, to face off against Yale. The men’s team will return to home ice on Friday, February 13, to play Cornell. The box scores for the men’s and women’s games can be found here and here, respectively.