Weekend Sports Roundup 10/31 - 11/1

Rensselaer 48 - 0 St. Lawrence

Quarterback Anthony DeMatteo threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns as Rensselaer pummeled the St. Lawrence Saints in a 48-0 victory.

DeMatteo, who only played for three quarters before subbing out, led the offense to touchdowns on six of his seven drives, with receivers Josh Young and Gage Swanger each earning themselves a receiving touchdown. Swanger would make his presence known on special teams, redeeming himself after muffing a punt by returning another 78 yards for his second touchdown of the day.

Rensselaer's defense limited the Saints to under 200 total yards. Defensive back Cassius Johnson led the way for the Engineers, with six total tackles and an interception. Griffin Kramer, Patrick O’Keefe, and T.J. Chadwick each recorded a sack to their name, and Scott Dochat forced a fumble, which was recovered by Aaron Meadows.

Rensselaer, tied for first in the Liberty League on a six-game win streak, will return to Troy when they host third-place Ithaca College this Saturday.

Cross Country

Men - 1st of 9

Women - 3rd of 9

Rensselaer’s Jules Bleskoski finished first in the women's race while the men's team won their ninth consecutive championship in the Liberty League Championships in Canton, NY.

Bleskoski put in another outstanding performance, finishing in first by thirty seconds with a final time of 21:17.3. Fellow Engineers Claudia Wolf and Ava Handel would place in 11th and 20th, helping Rensselaer place third in the championship.

Rensselaer’s men's team, ranked 8th in Division III, won their race, finishing first 47 points ahead of second-place St. Lawrence. Describing their victory as dominant would undersell their achievements; all fourteen entrants from the Engineers finished in the top twenty, and three entrants finished in the top five. Evan Lacey led Rensselaer with a second place finish, four seconds shy of the lead, with teammates Colin Goldschmidt and Justin Cascio finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.

The men's team automatically qualify for the National Championships in South Carolina, while the women's team will look to secure an at-large spot to join the men's squad.

Rensselaer 3 - 4 Princeton

Rensselaer 0 - 8 Quinnipiac

Rensselaer suffered a heartbreaker and a blowout over the weekend, losing in overtime to the Princeton Tigers before being routed by the #7-Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Engineer Charlotte Wensley—who leads the team with five goals on the season—opened the scoring a minute into the Princeton game, picking up a loose puck and curling around to fire it into the net. However, the Tigers would eventually take the lead and, after a Nina Christof equalizer, retained it heading into the dying moments of the game.

With 1.6 seconds left on the clock, the puck fell to freshman Mia Montanari, who fired it from distance to trigger the goal horns with 0.1 seconds on the clock. Princeton, however, would score the winner in overtime against a short-handed Engineer line.

Rensselaer’s game against Quinnipiac however would not hold the same tension. Quinnipiac quickly put the game to rest, scoring three goals apiece in the first two periods. Montanari would lead the team with five shots on goal, with Wensley right behind her with four. Keating would save 50 of the 58 shots that came her way.

Rensselaer will look to rebound when they begin a two-game series against Union College this weekend.

Rensselaer 2 - 3 SUNY Oneonta

Goals from Sophia Brown and Emily Dubord were not enough as Rensselaer dropped their final game of the season to SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons 3-2.

Rensselaer outshot the Red Dragons 25-7, but Oneonta’s goalkeeper kept their team in the game with 13 saves. Oneonta opened the scoring two minutes into the game, but Brown would respond less than twenty seconds later to equalize. Dubord would level the score for a second time in the third quarter, but Oneonta would regain the lead for good ninety seconds later in the quarter.

Rensselaer was unlucky in Liberty League play with a 2-5 record, as every game but one played in the conference was decided by a one-goal margin. The Engineers will look to continue a series of strong performances next fall.

Rensselaer 0 - 0 William Smith

Rensselaer battled the #20-ranked William Smith Herons to a 0-0 draw to finish their season.

The Engineers and the Herons were nearly even on shots, with the Herons holding a narrow 18-17 advantage. Emma Rosenberg and Isabelle Gelzhiser led the way for the Engineers with two shots on goal apiece, while keeper Audrey Montero saved all eight shots on goal.

Rensselaer finishes the season with a 2-4-3 record in Liberty League play, five points off from a playoff position.

Rensselaer 2 - 6 Hobart College

Rensselaer’s Thomas Corcoran scored a brace as the Engineers lost to #21-ranked Hobart College Statesmen 6-2.

Corcoran scored the first goal for the Engineers in the 20th minute, but the Statesmen would then score six unanswered goals before another goal from Corcoran in the 81st minute.

The Engineers, 1-5-3 in Liberty League play, finish the season six points off from a playoff position.

Upcoming Home Games

Women’s Hockey

Union College, November 7th at 3 pm at Houston Field House

Men’s Hockey

St. Lawrence, November 7th at 7 pm at Houston Field House

Clarkson, November 8th at 4 pm at Houston Field House

Football

Ithaca, November 8th at 12 pm at East Campus Athletic Village