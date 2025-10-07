Weekend Sports Roundup, Oct 3 - 5, 2025

Rensselaer 36 - 10 Hobart

Running back Kayden White rushed for two touchdowns, quarterback Anthony DeMatteo threw for 237 yards and a touchdown as the Engineers dismantled hosts Hobart College Statesman 36-10.

Touchdowns from receiver Dalton Grant and White would see Rensselaer build a lead they would never relinquish. By the time the Statesman mustered a field goal at the end of the half, the Engineers held a commanding 23-3 lead.

Later in the fourth quarter, running back Adrien Gurung scored his first touchdown at Rensselaer, setting the score to 36-10.

Rensselaer bested Hobart’s offense, with defensive backs Miles Lafferty and Matt Krauza leading the way with six total tackles apiece. Sophomore Gianluca Santarelli recorded a 28-yard sack forcing a fumble from the Hobart quarterback which was then recovered by the Engineers. Linebacker Cooper Simmons recorded his first interception of his career as an Engineer in the fourth.

The Engineers, improving to a 4-1 overall record and undefeated in conference play, return to Troy to play Buffalo State this Saturday.

Rensselaer 4 - 0 Sacred Heart

Three Engineers scored their first goal for the program as women’s ice hockey won their first game of the season in an emphatic 4-0 victory against hosts Sacred Heart University Pioneers.

Rebounding from their loss the night before in Troy, Michaela Littlewood would open the scoring for the Engineers midway through the second period. She would be followed four minutes later by Taryn Rathwell, and Mia Montanari would score a third near the end of the period. Alexis Brunet would tally a fourth in the third period to round out the scoring.

The goals from Montanari, Littlewood, and Brunet would mark their first goals of their Rensselaer careers. Juliette Thibault and Charlotte Wensley both provided two assists apiece. Goaltender Reese Keating saved all 17 shots she saw as Rensselaer would improve to 1-5-0 on the season.

Rensselaer will travel to #14-ranked Northeastern University next Saturday.

Paul Short Invitational

Men - 27th of 158

Women - 57th of 158

Rensselaer’s Jules Bleskowski finished 22nd in the women’s 6K as the Engineers finished with strong performances in the Paul Short Invitational. The event, hosted by Lehigh University, hosted D1 and D3 colleges who collectively brought nearly 1400 entrants for each competition.

Bleskowski was the fastest D3 entrant, finishing the race with a time of 20:20.8. The Engineers, ranked 22nd in D3, finishing just behind #21-ranked Colorado College in the women's race.

In the men's 8K, the five fastest Engineers—whose places counted for Rensselaer’s team score—all finished within the top 250, led by senior Justin Cascio. Rensselaer, nationally ranked 10th in D3, finished 4th out of all D3 colleges, behind SUNY Geneseo, NYU, and Johns Hopkins.

Rensselaer 1 - 2 Ithaca

Sophia Brown’s ninth goal of the season was not enough as a late rally from #25 Ithaca College Bombers bested the Engineers on Sunday.

Brown put the Engineers ahead less than five minutes into the game as she chipped the ball through traffic from close range. However, the teams were still neck and neck for the rest of the match, with the teams tied on shots on goal with eleven apiece.

A late goal by the Bombers leveled the scoreline, and the hosts would score the game-ending goal halfway through overtime.

Rensselaer will travel back to Harkness Field to face Union College, delayed to this Wednesday due to scheduling issues.

Rensselaer 0 - 3 Boston University

A revamped Engineers hockey team debuted in an exhibition against #2-ranked Boston University Terriers.

The game was scoreless until late in the second period when the Terriers took the lead. The Terriers would double their lead halfway through the third period on a power-play, and would tally a third on an empty net.

Matthew Buckley led the way for the Engineers with three shots, and Gunnar VanDamme and Thomas Klassek had three blocks apiece.

The Engineers will begin their season at Troy against the Miami University Redhawks this Friday.

Upcoming Home Games

Men’s Hockey

Miami University, October 10th at 7 pm at Houston Field House

Miami University, October 11th at 6 pm at Houston Field House

Football

Buffalo State, October 11th at 1 pm at East Campus Athletic Village

Field Hockey

Union College, October 8th at 4 pm at Harkness Field

Women’s Soccer

Skidmore College, October 8th at 7 pm at East Campus Athletic Village

Men’s Soccer

Ithaca College, October 11th at 4 pm at East Campus Athletic Village