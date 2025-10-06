Engineers break hearts in loss to Sacred

Despite a heavy offensive drive, the Engineers lost their game to Sacred Heart on Friday. Rensselaer only managed one goal from 46 shots on net, while the Pioneers netted three off of just 15. First-year Juliette Thibault scored the sole Engineer goal of the game, the first of her collegiate career. She also tallied six blocks on defense.

Rensselaer took control early on, maintaining a strong offensive formation to attack the Sacred Heart goal early and often. Multiple setups for the Engineers to score came and went in the first 16 minutes of play, before Thibault on defense finally reached the back of the net with an unassisted goal. The first period ended with Rensselaer leading 1-0.

However, what the Engineers had in quantity, they couldn’t match in quality when it came to shots on net. Rensselaer’s 30 shots on goal in the other two periods resulted in two pucks hitting the pipe, but no goals. Meanwhile, Sacred Heart put away one goal on just five shots in the second period, scoring off a faceoff. They scored again in the third to take the lead, then solidified it with a goal on an empty net late in the third to bring the final score to 3-1.

The following day, Rensselaer was able to shift momentum in their favor to notch a 4-0 victory against Sacred Heart in Connecticut. That marks their first win of the season, and with it stand at a 1-5-0 record. Their next game will be this Saturday at 2 pm at Northeastern University. The box score can be found here.