Weekend Sports Roundup, Sept 26 - 28, 2025

ITA Northeast Regional

Nicole Ridenour and Anushka Jaiswal made history for Rensselaer, bringing home their program’s first doubles title with an 8-3 record at the ITA Northeast Regional Championship this weekend.

Most of Rensselaer’s entrants played in both the singles and doubles events at the tournament, held at nearby Skidmore College. Ridenour and Jaiswal would see off duos from Vassar, Skidmore, and TCNJ before facing off against a NYU pair in the semifinal. The Engineers prevailed against the Violets 8-6 to advance to the final against Skidmore’s Ginevra Muratori and Amelie Gonzalez. Victory for the Engineers would clinch a spot at the ITA Cup, a national championship next month in Rome, Georgia.

In the singles event, Engineer Kaaviya Kannan would reach the semifinals of the 128-person tournament, besting opponents from Bard, NYU, Ithaca, and Skidmore.

Rensselaer will travel to Bard College Tuesday and then SUNY New Paltz on Wednesday to finish the fall season. The ITA Cup will run from October 16-19.

Rensselaer 9 - 1 SUNY Brockport

Engineer Ella Pasquarelli netted four goals, and Val Palmiotti would score a brace as field hockey bludgeoned visitors SUNY Brockport 9-1 on Saturday to win their fifth game in a row.

Pasquarelli headlined another dominant performance from Rensselaer, as the freshman scored the first three goals of the game. Fellow freshman Palmiotti would score her first goal as an Engineer in the second quarter and would tally another in the fourth.

Rensselaer put up a clinic defensively, as Brockport was unable to levy a shot on the Engineers until the fourth quarter. The red-hot Engineers improve to 6-2 and will hope to continue the momentum against Liberty League rivals Union College on Friday at Harkness Field.

Rensselaer 2 - 2 RIT

A late goal from Engineer Joshua Jarden salvaged a draw against the RIT Tigers 2-2.

Matt Schlotterbeck gave the Engineers the lead in the 37th minute off a header thanks to a free kick sent into the box by Owen Schnur. Rensselaer would hold off Rochester until late in the second half, with goals in the 78th and 88th minute giving the Tigers the lead. Just over a minute later however, a loose ball in the Tigers box would fall to Jarden who fired it into the back of the net to equalize the game. With just a minute to spare, neither team would net another goal.

The Engineers stand at a 2-3-3 record and will head back home to host Union College this Saturday.

Rensselaer 0 - 0 RIT

A season high nine saves from Audrey Montero would keep visitors RIT scoreless as Rensselaer forced a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Tigers tested the Engineers back line throughout the game, firing 18 shots to Rensselaer’s one. However, Rensselaer's defense forced the majority of these shots to be fired from well outside the box, allowing for Montero to make easy work of most attempts on goal.

A back pass gone awry threatened to put the Tigers ahead, but Montero would maneuver herself between herself and the RIT forward to diffuse the chance.

Rensselaer, now 4-3-2, will look to bounce back when they travel to Schenectady to face Union College this Saturday.

Rensselaer 1 - 2 Holy Cross

Rensselaer 0 - 3 Holy Cross

Another goal from Charlotte Wensley would not be enough as Rensselaer would be swept by hosts Holy Cross Crusaders in their two-game series this weekend.

In Friday's match, Wensley would score her third of the season in the third quarter to halve the deficit to 2-1, however the Engineers were unable to complete the rally.

Rensselaer will hope to get back on track as they face off against Sacred Heart University this weekend at the Houston Field House.

Upcoming Home Matches

Women’s Hockey:

Sacred Heart, October 3 at 5 pm at Houston Field House

Sacred Heart, October 4 at 2 pm at Houston Field House

Field Hockey:

Union College, October 3 at 4 pm at Harkness Field

Men’s Soccer:

Union College, October 4 at 2 pm at East Campus Athletic Village

Golf:

RPI Collegiate Invitational, October 5 at Shaker Ridge Country Club