Rensselaer dominates Kean University to start the season

As fans filed in to attend the nearby women's hockey game Saturday, one could hear the cheers coming from Lower Renwyck Field, along with subsequent announcements that Rensselaer had scored yet another goal. Moved from ECAV due to icy field conditions, around a hundred spectators lined the hill overlooking the practice field—portable seats and blankets in tow—as the Engineers walloped the visiting Cougars in a 26-7 drubbing.

The Engineers, ranked 6th in Division III, return from a decorated 2024 season in which they garnered the most wins in program history while advancing into the quarter-finals of the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament. With the preseason polls putting Rensselaer in first place in the competitive Liberty League, Rensselaer will rely on faces both new and old to retain this lofty position. Determined to continue where they left off, Engineer Angelo Venuto won the face-off and plowed through the Cougar defense, allowing Erik Ojert to pass the ball to an unguarded Ty Stanek who gave Rensselaer the lead 14 seconds into the game.

It became fairly apparent that Rensselaer had the capacity to dictate not only when they would score but how they would score as well. Driving through Cougar defensive lines to score unassisted? No problem. Patiently picking apart the Kean perimeter until finding a wide-open Engineer? Happened too many times to count. A swift, piercing counterattack catching the Cougars flat footed? Also done a handful of times. A behind the back shot, perhaps? Hampton Brendan would take up this challenge, flicking it in to the roar of the Rensselaer sideline. The goaltender himself scoring? Joseph Perry would nearly achieve this goal, rushing into opposition’s half to the bewilderment of the Cougar players, dancing past a defender only for his shot to soar just over the net.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Engineer onslaught lasted for the duration of the game. After ending the half 12-3, the Cougars managed a somewhat competitive quarter, being outscored only 7-4, but RPI would snuff out any lingering resistance in the 4th, ending the game with an emphatic 7-0 score in the quarter.

Easton Morse would lead the team with 7 goals, along with 3 assists. Zach Swanson and Tyler Ruffini supplemented this effort, adding a hat trick each to their names. Five Engineers would score their first goal for the program: Owen Stesny, Patrick Keegan, Michael Kline, Dylan Slimak, and Brendan, as mentioned previously.

The Engineers will hope to continue this form as they travel to DeSales University this Friday. Box score here.