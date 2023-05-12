Engineers undo Union in playoff opener

Finishing the season atop the standings, Rensselaer earned the right to host the double-elimination Liberty League Softball Championship. The Engineers’ first opponent was decided by a play-in game with the fourth-seed Union Dutchwomen defeating the fifth-seeded Clarkson Golden Knights.

Erika Holowka started in the circle for the Engineers, quickly ending the top of the first after facing four batters. RPI’s Erin Askins started the bottom half of the inning by reaching first on a bunt and then advancing to second base on a passed ball. Catherine Worthington followed suit, dropping a bunt perfectly on the left-field line that advanced Askins to third. After Worthington stole second, Gabby Comeau bounced a hit that the shortstop’s reaching glove could not grab, bringing Askins in to score and advancing Worthington to third. After an Engineer popped up to the infield, Alex Ledger cracked a fly ball to center field allowing Worthington to tag up from third base and trot home. The Engineers established a 2‒0 lead at the end of the first inning.