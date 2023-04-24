Engineers destroy Dutchwomen in doubleheader

The Engineers took the Union Dutchwomen on April 22 in a double header, winning 3‒0 and 10‒2.

Alexis Cooke started the first game with strong pitching, striking out the first batter she faced. Next up to bat was Tara Hartnett, who flied out to center field. Tensions rose for the Engineers when Karson Saunders tripled to right field, but Olivia Valery grounded out to Catherine Worthington at shortstop in the next at-bat, quickly ending the top half of the first inning. The Engineers had a stronger start with Erin Askins singling to left field, stealing second, advancing to third on a fielding error, and scoring on a single by Callista Adorno. The top of the second began with two Dutchwomen flying out to Maddy Brooks. Cooke quickly ended up the three up, three down half inning by striking out the last batter swinging. The bottom of the second was also quick, with three up, three down.

During the top of the third, Melody Kappel popped up to catcher Alex Ledger. Two additional runners singled, loading the bases and giving the Dutchwomen hope. The dream was crushed when Saunders and Valery both popped up to infield, ending the half inning. The Engineers continued their momentum in the bottom half of the inning. Askins doubled to the left side and advanced to third on a single. Union shortstop then made a throwing error, letting Askins run home. The Engineers continued their positive trend when Adorno singled to right field, driving in Worthington to score the Engineers’ third run. The remainder of the game went quickly, with multiple strikeouts from Cooke. At the end of the first half of the seventh inning, RPI was up 3–0, wrapping up the game in only an hour and a half.