Engineers triumph on turf

The Engineers had a phenomenal three-for-three week, outscoring their opponents 18‒1. Liberty League Rookie of the Week Nina Caprio ’25 scored five goals in the three home games to become the team’s leading scorer with six goals.

Their week began with a game against Manhattanville College on October 5. Rensselaer had nine different scorers in the 9‒0 win; Engineers Lauren Roy ’22, Rachel Banister ’25, Abby Peterson ’25, Ava Richard ’24, and Holly Rohlfs ’23 all scored their first goal of the season; Brianna Duba ’23 and Caprio netted their second; and Jessie House ’22 and Delana Bonci ’24 raised their tallies to three goals on the year, tied for leading scorer.

Next was a rescheduled game against Nazareth College on October 8. RPI obliterated the Golden Flyers 7‒0, dominating shots 56‒1 and shots on goal 38‒0. Notable scorers were House with her fourth of the season and Caprio with her third and fourth of the season.

The final game was a close contest against the Skidmore Thoroughbreds on October 9. The first goal came after 13 minutes when Skidmore’s Carolyn Blackman capitalized off of an assist from Mariah Redler. The Thoroughbreds maintained their lead until the later stages of the third quarter. Caprio secured the victory with two goals in just over two minutes; she netted her first goal off of a rebound and her second off of a pass from Roy. The 2‒1 victory brought the Engineers to 5‒6 on the season and 2‒1 in the Liberty League. Caprio currently sits atop the scorers’ chart.

The Engineers return to Harkness Field on Wednesday, October 13 to take on The Sage Colleges, as well as on Friday, October 15 to take on the Union Dutchwomen. If they continue winning against the Dutchwomen, they’ll have a 3‒1 record in the Liberty League with three games left to play—a fantastic position for a possible postseason finish.