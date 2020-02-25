Todd Burgess tames the Tigers

Todd Burgess ’20 and the Engineers secured home ice advantage for the playoffs after netting seven goals in their victory over the Princeton Tigers.

Rensselaer and Princeton were evenly matched at the beginning of the first period, but as the period progressed, the Engineers began to control the game. After three minutes of play, Jakub Lacka ’22 attempted a wrap around, but Princeton goalie Jeremie Forget was there to make the save. With 15:48 left to play in the first period, Burgess received the puck at the blue line. He skated into the high slot and ripped a shot into the left-upper 90 to give RPI and early 1‒0 lead.

The Engineers did not give the Tigers any room to breathe, often pinching them into their defensive zone. After six minutes of play, Chase Zieky ’20 skated into the slot, grabbed the loose puck, and took a rapid snapshot that Forget was able to block. RPI continued their dominance and did not allow the Tigers to get many offensive chances. With three minutes left in the period, Burgess dropped the puck off to Mason Klee ’23 on the left wing. Forget was not able to control the rebound on the following shot, but the Princeton defense was able to clear. Two minutes later, while short-handed, the Engineers’ attacking duo of Jake Marrello ’20 and Billy Jerry ’21 were two-on-one in the Princeton end. Marrello skated in from the right wing as Jerry waited with his stick pulled back in the event of a pass. Marrello’s shot was saved by Forget. The period ended with RPI retaining their 1‒0 lead, while also leading shots on goal 14‒5.

The second period was a continuation of the previous as the Engineers maintained their grasp on the game. After five minutes of play in the second, Matt Kellenberger passed the puck back to Matthew Thom in the Princeton end. Thom was unable to properly control the puck, and as a result Marrello was able to steal the puck and slide it between the legs of Forget to give the Engineers a two-goal lead. With 12:28 remaining in the second period, RPI took a series of shots that threatened to extend their lead even further, but Princeton did not concede any of them.

With 10:38 left to play in the second period, Jake Johnson ’22 rocketed a meteoric shot from the blue line that Forget managed to catch with his glove. With eight minutes left in the second period, Burgess neutralized a Princeton puck carrier with a check, allowing the Engineers to regain possession in the offensive zone. Burgess repositioned himself to the left of the crease as Ture Linden ’22 threatened the Princeton defense. Linden passed the puck across the crease to Burgess, netting his second goal of the night with an easy finish. Two minutes later, Will Reilly ’20 turned over the puck in the RPI defensive end; Princeton’s Liam Gorman picked up the puck and sent it into the right side netting to decrease the Engineers’ lead. With 4:38 left in the period, the puck was dropped back to Kellenberger, whose shot was grabbed by Owen Savory ’22.