Revenge is a dish best served Savory

After losing in a shootout during last year’s Mayor’s Cup, the Engineers bring the Mayor’s Cup home to Troy after defeating Union in a similar fashion.

The Times Union Center was packed as Rensselaer faced off against Union College on Saturday night in the eighth annual Mayor’s Cup. In the nosebleeds on opposing ends of the ice were the respective pep bands, beating the drums of war.

The game remained close for most of the first period, however, RPI appeared to have much more control. In the offensive zone, the Engineers used darting diagonal passes to carve through the Dutchmen’s defense and ripped shot after shot to test Union goalie Darion Hanson.

With 12:08 left in the first period, a scuffle broke out in front of the Union goal after Union’s Gabriel Seger was called for tripping. The resulting Engineer power play consisted of constant probing of the Dutchmen, attempting to find any possible weakness to exploit at a later point in the game. If not for Hanson making several terrific saves, RPI would have had the lead. When the power play ended, RPI led Union in shots on goal 9‒1.

With 8:24 left in the period, a poorly timed RPI line change left the Dutchmen on a breakaway, forcing Engineer goaltender Owen Savory ’22 to make a huge save and deny the opportunity. About a minute later, a chain of massive hits from both squads caused the entire arena to erupt—the Times Union Center became what I imagine the Colosseum of ancient Rome would be like. After a boarding call on Union’s Ryan Sidorski and a slight skirmish by the boards, the physicality of the game intensified.

With 2:06 left in the first period, RPI forward Todd Burgess ’20 was called for tripping, giving the Dutchmen their first power play of the game. The short-handed Engineers were bombarded with shots, but Savory’s feats in shot-stopping kept the puck out of the net. The first period ended in a 0‒0 draw with RPI leading shots on goal 14‒9.