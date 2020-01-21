Engineers outclassed in loss to Yale Bulldogs

The Rensselaer women's hockey team suffered another defeat to the Yale Bulldogs this weekend, bringing their record to 0‒23‒1 and extending their losing streak to 17 games.

Through the first ten minutes, there was hope for RPI in the almost empty Houston Field House as the two squads appeared evenly matched. With 7:55 left in the first period, RPI’s Maddy Peterson ’23 slotted her second goal of the season, rebounding the puck in a goalmouth scramble. The Engineers looked promising for the rest of the first period. With 33 seconds left in the period, Peterson struck the inside of the left post; the Bulldogs’ counterattack left Claire Dalton with a breakaway, sliding the puck between the legs of RPI’s Ena Nystrøm ’23 with 20 seconds remaining. The period ended 1‒1 with Yale leading RPI in shots on goal 11‒9.

The first half of the second period was when the Engineers showed their resolve. After giving up two minor penalties, the short-handed Engineers defended against the Yale onslaught, with the heroics of Nystrøm denying every opportunity. The freshman goalie pulled off some impressive saves, including a miraculous toe save with the right pad to keep the game level. After facing heavy pressure, the Engineer’s defense was bound to break. After weaving her way past a couple players, Yale forward Tess Dettling sniped the puck above Nystrøm’s left shoulder and into the top right corner to put Yale into the lead 2‒1 with 12:22 left to play in the second. With no more goals scored in the period, the second period wrapped up with Yale retaining their lead and outshooting RPI 13‒6.