Doom-scrolling to the detriment of reading

As a member of The Poly and someone who prides themself on once being an avid reader, I am ashamed to say that I rarely read anymore. It is much easier to take the constant dopamine hit of Instagram Reels, where my attention is only required for 30 seconds before I am redirected. The amount of time I spend on my phone contradicts any argument that I don’t have the time to read, and I cannot come up with any better excuses.

I am not a solitary case; there is a noticeable decline in reading in the younger generation. Our attention spans are at an all-time low, and our current media is an easy supply of mind-numbing immediate gratification that has proven to be addictive. Long-form texts have taken a seat on the back burner. I would not be surprised if other types of literature, including poetry and short stories, are soon to follow.

In my opinion, authors are stretched thin trying to write books for the younger generation, as it is impossible to capture our attention without stuffing a story with violence, sex, and action, much to the detriment of the storys’ integrity. My shelves are filled with these books. I do not have the patience for classics, and I have a distaste for Hemingway (I tried to read his work once, and I don’t think he ever used a comma). The quick-hit, attention-grabbing stories are easier and at least attempt to compete with the stimulation offered by other types of media.

But what’s the big deal? I would argue that reading is a fundamental part of the human experience and an integral part of democracy. A decline in critical reading is a decline in critical thinking, a loss that actively harms democracy. Modern day media is bloated with hatred, bias, and power, so we are easily inclined to believe false truths and misinformation. Literacy has long been considered a civil right, and our passive attitude signals the end of an informed population. Reading is tied heavily to education, facilitating our understanding of history, politics, and culture. But reading for pleasure is also impactful: it trains our critical thinking processes, improves mental sharpness, and fosters empathy.

In a society fueled by hatred and a refusal to understand our supposed opposition, empathy and perspective have become invaluable. As most of us only have the opportunity to live one life, reading is our greatest and most neglected exercise of empathy and attempt at gaining perspective. While we cannot walk a mile in another person’s shoes—except my sister’s, I’m still borrowing her shoes without her knowledge—we can travel through 200 pages with them.

As someone who spends more time scrolling than reading, I must say that this article is highly hypocritical. However, it is still an important discussion and an evident issue. There is too much to be found in the treasure that is literature, and the neglect it faces may pose a risk to its existence if we are not careful.