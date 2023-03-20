President of the Union candidate profile

Short term:

1) Ensuring all clubs are well-represented

The student experience is largely shaped by clubs and organizations on campus, many of which receive Union funding. One of the responsibilities of the Executive Board is to prepare the Union budget for the following fiscal year. The Union budget funds Union clubs and organizations, among many other items. Each Union funded club and organization receives a representative from the Executive Board who speaks on their behalf during budgeting. A critical component of budgeting is to ensure clubs are well-represented to maintain the fidelity of the budgeting process, which I will ensure by thoroughly preparing the voting members of the Executive Board in pertinence to our budgeting policies, communication with clubs, and more.

2) Revitalizing the Union Hair Salon to cater to all hair types

For a long time, the Union Hair Salon has catered to a particular group of students and seen a decrease in activity. The Executive Board is currently evaluating potential candidates who can redevelop and revitalize the space and cater to all hair types. If elected, I will ensure a well-qualified and suitable candidate is chosen in a timely manner to enable the start of the HR process which is expected to take a few months. Over the summer, I will ensure the space is redesigned to cater to the candidate’s preferences and a grand reopening event will be held at the beginning of the fall semester. Our Union spaces need to work for our students, and I feel that if the spaces are not being maximized in potential, that they should be re-evaluated.

3) Expanding the communication of the Executive Board’s work

The Executive Board handles meaningful work that affects every student, but such work is not always advertised in a clear manner and many students do not know what the Board does. I will work to better market the Board’s work, including the work of our committees and the work done during weekly Board meetings. By further developing our marketing, it will increase transparency of our Board and garner more student interest in the Board’s operations, leading to new members and thereby new perspectives.