Grand Marshal candidate profile

On paper, the Senate’s role is to act as a bridge between the student body and the administration. We represent the student body by advocating for their needs and wants within RPI, and the Senate currently does a good job of that. In reality, students join student government to create a better environment for their peers. On a higher level, the Senate’s primary goal is to foster an inclusive, positive, and welcoming environment for students. I believe that we often get too caught up in policy and specific wording that we forget the holistic purpose of the policies themselves.

It is holistically the Grand Marshal's job to inspire students - both inside and outside of student government - to create the environment they want to see at RPI. They influence and promote the projects that student government takes on, and they offer opportunities and insight for students to make their own changes. (and do the paperwork stuff too)